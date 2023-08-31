Lincolnshire Police have committed to investigating every burglary under new Home Office rules, despite concerns about their funding.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants to standardise the approach to criminal investigations and has urged police forces to follow “all reasonable lines of enquiry” in their investigations.

This includes promoting the use of emerging technology, such as video images from doorbells, CCTV and dash-cam footage.

Ms Braverman said: “We are pleased police forces conduct thousands of successful investigations every year.”

Lincolnshire Police have been struggling with obtaining fair funding for the force for years, despite constant campaigns to MPs and the Government. (Photo by: John Devlin/nationalworld.com)

However, she added: “I’ve heard too many accounts from victims where the police simply haven’t acted on helpful leads because crimes such as phone and car thefts are seen as less important. That’s unacceptable. It has damaged people’s confidence in policing. Criminals must have no place to hide.”

While the new guidance has been welcomed, it also raises several concerns.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has warned many forces will struggle to implement the new rules and has called for “operational independence” when tackling the new directive.

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire police and crime commissioner, agrees with the new rules, but highlighted funding problems for his force.

He said: “I couldn’t agree more with the Home Secretary that all victims of crime deserve an appropriate level of service from their local police force.

“My expectation is the Chief Constable must use his decades of policing experience to bear down on crime of all types.”

Lincolnshire Police remain the lowest funded in the UK, despite funding boosts.

Mr Jones was clear about his expectations from the Chief Constable to use his experience in setting up systems to bear down on all types of crime.

He said, with a record budget and prioritisation of police officer numbers, he expected investments to translate into outcomes for the community.

However, he also warned these investments must be backed by adequate funding from the government.

Deputy Chief Constable Julia Debenham, of Lincolnshire Police said: “This updated guidance will allow us to further enhance how we tackle modern-day crime.

“Prompt and effective investigation that maintains our investigative standards is still at the heart of all we do.”