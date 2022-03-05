Lincolnshire Police considering offering public information event for drone operators

Lincolnshire Police drone pilots L-R Special Sargeant Kevin Taylor and Sargeant Kevin Taylor. EMN-170709-135804001

⚠The force issued the appeal yesterday (Friday) asking who would be interested in attending a two-hour Saturday event at Nettleham Police headquarters at some point.

They stated: “This would be an opportunity to learn about best practice, drone legislation and how to keep the air space safe.”

They also invited comments on what information or guidance people might like included in the briefing.

It quickly generated well over one hundred responses from people keen to learn more or offer their services and expertise.