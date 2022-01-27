Lincolnshire Police force to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Lincolnshire Police will be joining in Holocaust Memorial Day. EMN-220127-154055001

The day of commemoration takes place today, (Thursday, January 27), to remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust. The date was chosen as it falls on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Those persecuted and who lost their lives in other genocides, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur, are also remembered.

The theme for this year is “One Day” – one day we put aside to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust, celebrate individual identities, and work towards a future in which there is no genocide.

Force HQ, in Nettleham, will be bathed in purple light tonight as officers join the international act of remembrance. They believe it is crucial to remember those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with those who still feel that impact today.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “This is a hugely important day for us all to stop, and to think.

“To think about the suffering endured by so many, and what those events meant and still mean to our Jewish communities.

“What happened during the Second World War, and in other genocides through the 20th Century and into the 21st, were horrific and almost unspeakable. But learning from history is part of our responsibility to make sure these events do not happen again.

“So please take some time out today – one day - to reflect on the atrocities of the Holocaust, the lives lost, and what we can all do to make sure these horrors never happen again.”

To find out more, please visit the International Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s website: Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (hmd.org.uk)