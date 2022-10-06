Lincolnshire Police investigating poisoning of birds of prey in Belchford

Lincolnshire Police

The force’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) are investigating the suspected poisoning of three birds of prey in the Belchford area of Horncastle.

On Tuesday (October 4), the team conducted multi agency searches in the area, along with officers from the National Wildlife Crime Unit (NWCU), the RSPB and Natural England.

During the searches, officers recovered various items which are believe are linked to the suspected poisoning of three birds, two buzzards and one Red Kite.

Inspector Jason Baxter, from Lincolnshire Special Operations Unit, said: “Lincolnshire Police will not tolerate the persecution of our wildlife and any offences reported to us will be thoroughly and expeditiously investigated and offenders will be dealt with robustly."

Investigations are ongoing and police have identified one male suspect who will be interviewed in due course.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Aaron Flint said: “A number of birds of prey appear to have been poisoned in the Horncastle area.

"We would appeal for anyone with any information to contact us."