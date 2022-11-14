Lincolnshire Police's Operation Sceptre.

This week the force is supporting Op Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime which runs from today (Monday) until the end of the week.

During this week, there will be knife amnesty bins placed at the front desks of police stations where knives and other offensive weapons can be dropped off with no consequences. These weapons will then be disposed of safely.

The bins will be placed at Boston, Skegness, Louth, Horncastle, Spalding, Grantham, Stamford and Lincoln’s South Park stations.

School engagement which will reach 325 young people around the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

The force will also hold engagement sessions with those identified as having carried knives in the past, or as potentially likely to in the future.

These people will be actively contacted and educated about the dangers and repercussions of knife crime by our Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Operational activity to take weapons off the streets will also be taking place.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “Knife crime is low in Lincolnshire in comparison to other areas of the country – but we are not complacent, and we understand that education and enforcement can support our goal to keep the county free of violent crime."Carrying a knife or other offensive weapon does not protect you. In fact, we know that carrying a knife or other weapon means you are more likely to be hospitalised with an injury caused by violence. There is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone – any stab can be fatal – and the consequences will be just as severe."We don’t want you or anyone else to be placed in a dangerous situation because you thought carrying a knife or other offensive weapon was a good idea. It’s not. Knives destroy lives, both yours and those you love.”

The Criminal Justice Act 1988 states that it is illegal to have possession of a bladed article in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Carrying an offensive weapon is a serious offence and you could face up to four years in prison for carrying a knife, even if you don't use it.

It is also an offence to possess certain items, even in private – this includes zombie knives, shuriken or death stars, and knuckledusters, and means people can no longer keep them at home.

A new legal definition of flick knives, banned since 1959, has also been brought in, resulting in more of these bladed weapons being outlawed.

Anyone possessing one of the above offensive weapons can be sentenced to up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine or both.

For a full list of banned items visit https://nbcc.police.uk/guidance/offensive-weapons-act-2019

There is help and support available from https://www.knifefree.co.uk, a campaign which aims to highlight the consequences of carrying a knife and to inspire young people to pursue positive alternatives.

You can also pass information about knife crime anonymously through Fearless, which is a site where you can access non-judgemental information and advice about crime and criminality, and report crime with 100 percent anonymity.

