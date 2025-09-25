Lincolnshire Police have held their Force annual awards.

Officers in Lincolnshire have been honoured amidst a challenging time for the Force when their commitment and strength are put to the test on a daily basis.

An annual awards ceremony was held at the Jakemans Community Stadium near Boston, attended by around 160 people including invited guests, award winners, highly commended individuals, and their loved ones.

However, the awards were presented in a week that some of the challenges officers are facing hit the headlines, highlighting the impact of decades of underfunding.

As reported, the Force has warned it may have to cut up to 200 staff and 200 police officer roles if emergency funding isn’t received by October.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson recognised the resilience of the Force despite the pressures,

In spite of conversations are continuing with the Home Office about filling the black hole, just last week we reported some staff are looking for other jobs as uncertainty over the force’s future continues.

Force whistleblower Sgt Kelly Palmer, who is based in Louth, told us she wouldn’t join the force today, and claimed “we barely do police work”.

The Police Federation of England and Wales released a video on her views in May, and it has recently begun circulating again on social media.

PCC Marc Jones (Con), who is responsible for holding the force to account, said her claims didn’t match with what representatives were saying.

The evening included a presentation from guest speaker Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who was Deputy Chief Medical Officer from October 2017 to March 2022.

In the video, Sgt Palmer said: “Morale is at rock bottom. There’s absolutely no way I would join the force now on £27,000 and do what we’re doing.

“We don’t do police work now. We go to a job and spend an hour doing paperwork afterwards. We’re social workers and counsellors.

“We’re living in fear that we’ll do something a teeny tiny bit wrong and get a complaint.”

Presenting the awards, Chief Constable Paul Gibson recognised the financial challenges and the requirement for the Force to adapt.

He said: “In the face of these constraints, our people have continued to deliver with professionalism, integrity and compassion.

"The Annual Awards were our opportunity to recognise that resilience and to highlight the individuals and teams who, despite the pressures, have gone above and beyond.

"Whether that’s through exceptional operational work, tireless support behind the scenes or inspirational leadership – it deserves recognition. These awards are about shining a light on what we do best.

"Now more than ever, it’s important that we take time to recognise excellence in policing and we were privileged to hear stories of dedication, courage and commitment."

Winners were selected by panels of judges who, in total, considered in excess of 230 nominations which were made by colleagues within the force. Categories recognised investigative work, leadership, young people, victim care, voluntary work and many other various and diverse outstanding contributions to Lincolnshire Police and our communities.

The audience also enjoyed a special performance from the brilliant Boston Rock Choir. A charity raffle was held which raised close to £1000 for the chosen charities, St Barnabas Hospice and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Winners were:

Inspirational Leadership Award –TD/Insp John Richardson

Innovation and Creativity Award – Kevin Taylor – Central Ops

Lifetime Achievement Award – Sgt David Robinson

Community Spirit Award – Boston Cadet Leaders and Cadets

Outstanding Contribution Award – Rosie Fairweather

Victim Care Award – PC Danni Pratt

Investigator of the Year Award – DC Kathy Brennan

Special Constable of the Year Award – SC Mike Pursey

Unsung Hero Award – Janis Knibbs - Fleet

Values in Action Award – PCSO Tracey Marelli

Driving Equality Diversity and Inclusion Award – Pastor Vera Icheke - Volunteer

Coppers Copper Award – Sgt Geoff Harrison

Volunteer of the Year Award – SC Paris Du-Wall

Young Person of the Year Award – Police Cadet Zuzanna Poznaniak

Stacey Pyke Student Officer of the Year Award – PC Luke Jacklin

Lincolnshire Police would like to offer our special thanks to the main sponsor Motorola Solutions, and other sponsors Crimstoppers, Working Minds UK and Softcat, for supporting us to make this event happen.