Lincs Police control room. EMN-211018-154538001

Lincolnshire Police is celebrating the work of their Force Control Room (FCR) during International Force Control Week, taking place this week.

The week gives us and other organisations across the world the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the varied and vital work that happens every day inside control rooms.

The force’s control room is described as “the beating heart” of the force and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, answering the most serious calls for help, making immediate decisions on the best response which will provide the highest level of investigation, and making sure the force keeps people as safe as possible.

Lincolnshire Polcie receive around 9,000 urgent emergency 999 calls and 16,000 non-emergency calls a month.

Chief Inspector Steve Williamson, Deputy Head of the Force Control Room, Lincolnshire Police, said: “Every day, I am amazed at the brilliant work that happens in our control room. It’s very busy and our staff can receive the most harrowing of phone calls.

“They encounter challenges every day that many people would shy away from. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.

“The support they offer our communities and colleagues is significant and never stops. They provide the first line of response to many people in distress, or people who call for help, they deploy our officers and specialist resources, making decisions within minutes of receiving a call for help.

“They are the people who make sure the police are there when communities need them.”

International Control Room Week gives the force the opportunity to say a public “Thank you.” We’ll be supporting the campaign on social media using #ControlRoomHeroes