There have been more than 30 assaults on police officers since the start of the month.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police have revealed that there have been 35 assaults on police officers since the start of this month, including five incidents in just 24 hours from December 23 to 24 where officers were punched in the face and body, headbutted, pushed to the ground, and kicked in the head – with some attacks resulting in significant injury.

In the last few days, officers have also been bitten and spat at in the face.

So far, 27 people have been arrested in connection with the assaults, and investigations into the incidents continue as police seek to prosecute those responsible for attacking officers or any other emergency worker.

Chief Superintendent Jon McAdam has said that being assaulted is “absolutely not part of the job” and that Lincolnshire Police take these assaults “extremely seriously”:

“Our officers know that when they put on their uniform that they will be placed in high-risk situations; that is part of their job, and they do it willingly every day to protect people from harm. Although Police Officers are highly professional and committed individuals, they don’t sign up to be assaulted.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a number of officers subjected to violence or other forms of hostility within Lincolnshire from a minority of people, particularly over the past month. As we move through the Christmas and New Year period this appears more prevalent and I would urge people to drink and behave responsibly, and allow our officers to do their jobs.“We will look to prosecute those who carry out these attacks. It’s vital that we protect the protectors.”

This December marks two years since the Force announced new, robust measures to investigate assaults on officers, combined with an enhanced welfare package.