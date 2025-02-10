Lincolnshire Police share of council tax to rise as force admits it's in 'dire straits'

Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones.

Lincolnshire Police’s share of the council tax bill will rise as the force tries to avert a financial crisis which could mean cutting hundreds of job roles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders warned that police services had already been cut to the bone, and would struggle to make improvements with ‘threadbare’ resources.

Around 400 staff and officers may be cut without urgent funding from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rise in police’s share of council tax was approved by councillors on the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel on Friday (February 7), with only Councillor Stephen Woodliffe voting against it.

A Band D property will pay an extra £14, for a total of £318 per year.

However, the force will still need to find £14m of savings over the 2025/26 financial year, rising to £20m the following year.

Chief Constable Paul Gibson said no firm decision had been taken on how to close the budget black hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew money would be an issue when I joined Lincolnshire Police, but it’s stark to see how threadbare it is compared to other forces in the East Midlands,” he told the committee.

“We welcome additional money from the government, but this has been wiped out by inflation and other cost pressures.

He added: “Cuts would move us to be a far more reactive force which has to respond and investigate, away from the proactive, preventative force we aspire to be.”

Discussions are continuing with the Home Office to avert cuts from April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioner Marc Jones (Con) said: “This is not just the usual difficult circumstances, but dire straits.”

He said there was a legal option to hold a referendum on increasing council tax by more than the £14 limit, but this would have cost more than £1m and would almost certainly fail.

“Nobody in their right mind would waste taxpayers’ money like that,” he said.

Around 60 officers typically leave per year, whether for retirement or career changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As officers cannot be made redundant, this could mean a recruitment freeze continuing for three years as the required number naturally leave or retire, on top of cuts to civilian staff.

The Chief Constable told the committee it would be difficult to make improvements asked for by His Majesty’s Constabulary, which reviews police forces.

“What HMI wants us to do is achievable, but not while we’re making deep cuts,” he said.

Lincolnshire Police receives the lowest funding per person in the country, and leaders have called for years for the formula which determines this to be reformed.