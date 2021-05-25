Lincolnshire Police statement on anniversary George Floyd’s ‘tragic and avoidable’ death

Lincolnshire Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “The shocking death of African-American George Floyd outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the on 25th May last year sent ripples of anger, fear, frustration and sadness across the globe

“This tragic and avoidable death undermines everything the Police Service stands for, Respect, Justice and protecting the public, regardless of skin colour or background.

“Putting on the uniform every day is a proud moment for all of us, but at times like this we need to check on those around us too, to make sure they are feeling the same way.

The statement above was published by Lincolnshire Police this morning (Tuesday).

“We are supportive of positive change coming about as a result of this incident and will play our part in continuing to ensure officers uphold the highest standards of behaviour and professionalism.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of George Floyd in the hope that his death will not have been in vain.

“We continue to work with the National Police Chiefs Council which is developing a practical programme of change. This will address disparities in the experiences of Black people working in or interacting with policing.