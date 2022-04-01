Lincolnshire Police to feature in Channel 5 documentary

Lincolnshire Police to feature in a new series of Inside the Force: 24/7 on Channel 5.

The programme, which will air at 9pm, will show what life is really like for the officers and staff at South Park Police Station in Lincoln.

The series follows the different layers of policing as in-the-moment decisions are made and the police react, from the custody suite and Response officers to the Force Control Room and the investigation teams.

The eight-part series features Lincolnshire Police officers and staff as they respond to a variety of incidents over the summer period last year.

The work of the force has previously featured on Channel 5's popular Police Interceptors show.

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “Following the success of the first series of Inside the Force: 24/7, which was shown in the Spring of 2020 on Channel 5, we were approached to take part in a second series. It was a good chance to again show to the public the good daily work that goes on and the unique challenges and pressures that we face in policing in Lincolnshire.

“The series captures a number of realities about policing, including the unpredictable nature of the jobs our officers and staff get called to and deal with, the volatility of some people, the positive outcomes, and the sheer grit and hard work that happens every day in trying to keep people in this county safe.

“I’ve always felt proud of our officers and staff, and we try to reflect that in our communications and engagement every day, and watching this series made me feel that even more keenly.”