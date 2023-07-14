Lincolnshire Police warning residents to be vigilant against pickpockets

Lincolnshire Police has issued a warning to residents to be vigilant against pickpockets following a number of incidents in Horncastle.

Lincolnshire Police.

A report was made yesterday (Thursday July 13) of an elderly man using an ATM in the town centre when he was approached by two women with a clipboard at around 1.40pm.

Both women claimed to have been collecting signatures and money for a deaf charity, and after providing his signature, the victim noticed his watch had been taken from his wrist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The women were described as being in their early 20s, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build.

They had dark shoulder length hair with a centre parting and one of the women was using sign language.

A similar report was also received on Friday June 23 when a man was also approached by two women with a clipboard, again both were asking for signatures and money for a deaf charity.

After interacting with both women, he realised a sum of cash had been taken from his wallet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The women were described as being in their early 20s, with long hair.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “If you witnessed either incidents or have any other information that can assist with our investigations, please get in touch by emailing PC John Biggs on [email protected]ce.uk, quoting Incident 211 of July 13 or Incident 285 of 23 June.

Lincolnshire Police has issued the following advice to keep yourself safe from pickpocket:

Be aware of your surroundings in busy shops, markets, and shopping centres. They are ideal places for pickpockets.

Keep purses and bags closed and secure at all times.

Return cards to your purse of wallet quickly to make sure it’s secure.

Try to carry your bags in front of you or diagonally across your chest.

Keep wallets, purses, and phones in a zipped pocket or inside a bag, and not in your back pocket.