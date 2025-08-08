Lincolnshire Police's new video call team launches with positive results

Chief Inspector Colin Clarkson. Photo: Lincs Police

A new enhanced video response team set up by Lincolnshire Police to help people report a crime has taken off with positive feedback and results.

Last month the forced introduced the new EVR team – a unit people can report crime to via video link.

When there is no immediate threat which requires officers to attend, members of the public can opt for a live video conversation with an officer who will conduct enquires and take statements.

The force insists that this does not replace home visits, or any other existing functions provided by the force, rather it gives people the chance to engage with officers in a more convenient way.

They explained the new initiative was introduced to make sure people are spoken to more quickly, while freeing up frontline officers to attend more serious incidents.

Dorset Police rolled out the scheme with great success and officers are already seeing strong results in Lincolnshire.

The team has dealt with around 570 incidents in its first month, with around three quarters of them dealt with in just 24 hours.

The force said this ensures people get answers and closure as quickly possible, with 100 per cent of those who have completed surveys saying the service had met or exceeded their expectations.

Chief Inspector Colin Clarkson, who has been working alongside others to bring the project to life in recent months, said based on the initial success, the next natural step is to expand this service to the rest of the force and the rest of the county.

Inspector Matthew Bennison, who also worked on planning and implementing the new team, said: “I can think of a case where we were on the phone to a victim and the suspect returned. Response officers were dispatched, they arrested the suspect and whilst the suspect was on his way to custody to be interviewed, we were able to take statements, gather the video evidence and the offender was dealt with the same day and an outcome was provided for that victim.

"Calls to the service are split down into different grades with Grade 1 being where immediate response is required, usually on blue lights.”

He said lower grades are still important but will be put into a queue and officers will work through the queue and make contact with the victim.

Insp Bennison said it means that vital piece of evidence is quickly recorded, often the same day and if further work is required it is allocated to an investigating officer.