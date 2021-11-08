Lincolnshire residents get to have their say on police spending priorities

Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones.

The online survey, launched by PCC Marc Jones this week, will quiz residents about their fear of crime, their experience of crime and what they feel are the priorities for their communities.

It is the fifth time the annual survey has been run in the county and now attracts more than 3,000 participants.

Every year the results have influenced decisions taken about how and where to deploy policing resources. Last year the opinions given by the public played a key role in deciding to launch a dedicated roads policing team and increasing the number of officers dedicated to tackling digital and online crime.

“The challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic have not disappeared and financially, as a nation, there will continue to be some tough times ahead,” said Mr Jones.

“That is why it is as important as ever that the county’s residents make their voice heard in helping to decide how to prioritise investment in policing in the coming financial year,” he said.

“Last year thousands of people participated in the annual survey and highlighted their priorities and the findings helped guide investments in new people, technology and vehicles to help the fight to keep our communities safe.

“This survey is vitally important and the results will have an impact on every local resident and business in Lincolnshire and I would encourage as many people as possible to take part.”

The survey will also ask crucial questions about the amount of support residents are prepared to give to police funding through their council tax.