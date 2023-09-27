Lincolnshire sex offender is jailed for more than eight years
James Moorcroft, 35, of Wigtoft, near Boston, was convicted of two counts of rape when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in August.
Lincolnshire Police said Moorcroft did not enter a plea and was found guilty by a jury.
A force spokesperson said Moorcroft’s victim “was a person he met online”.
"Due to the tenacity and will of those involved with the investigation, Moorcroft was identified and arrested within hours of the offence,” they explained.
“He has now been brought to justice and was sentenced last week, Friday, September 22, after a two-year investigation.”
The officer in charge added: “This was a lengthy investigation that has resulted in a positive outcome for the victim.
“Although this crime will stay with the victim forever, hopefully this will provide an element of closure for her.
“Credit must go to the victim for her courage and bravery shown during the investigation.
“I would also like to thank the supporting agencies involved - SARC at Spring Lodge were incredible in supporting the victim.”
• If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault, Lincolnshire Police urge you to report it to them as soon as possible.For details on how to report rape and assault, visit this page https://www.lincs.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/how-to-report-rape-and-sexual-assault/
Alternatively you can find out about what other support there is for victims of rape and sexual assault via this page on the Lincolnshire Police website.