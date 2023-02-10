Lincolnshire sex offender who assaulted a child is jailed for three years

A sex offender who failed to attend court on the last day of his trial was jailed for three years yesterday (Thursday).

James Wray.

James Wray, 43, was convicted in his absence of two charges of sexual assault against a child by the jury at Lincoln Crown Court.

Wray, formerly of Quadring Road, Donington, was later remanded in to custody to await his sentence hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was unanimously convicted of the offences, which took place between 2015 and 2018, during a three day trial before Christmas.

James Wray has been jailed for three years.

Siward James-Moore, prosecuting, told the hearing Wray's victim, who can not be named for legal reasons, had made an impact statement which was provided to the sentencing judge.

Karen Walton, mitigating, told the court Wray had been abusing alcohol and had never previously shown any deviant behaviour towards children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Miss Walton said Wray simply "panicked" on the final day of his trial, and had now spent over two months in prison.

"He is on a wing and has a job but he wants the chance to work with probation," Miss Walton added.

"In his own words 'he would dedicate himself to it’ as he wants the help," Miss Walton added.

Passing sentence, Judge James House KC told Wray: "These offences are so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence is appropriate."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge House said it was clear Wray's victim had suffered "enormous pain and confusion."

Wray was also sentenced to seven days imprisonment for the offence of failing to attend his trial which will run alongside his three year sentence.

Police said the charges were brought on June 10, 2021, following a thorough investigation by officers in the Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP) unit.

The investigation was launched following an allegation by the victim who came forward in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Lee Nixon from PVP, said: “The courage of the victim to come forward and report these crimes should not be underestimated, and I want to thank them for taking that brave step.

"This case demonstrates that we will take reports seriously regardless of when the abuse occurred.