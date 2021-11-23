Lincolnshire sheep farming couple devastated after theft of vital equipment

The quad bike that was stolen from Chris and Louise Elkington's farm, used to make daily checks on their sheep. EMN-211123-131048001

Since 2010, Chris and Louise Elkington have run Gelston Lamb on the family farm at Gelston near Caythorpe, breeding sheep to sell for meat direct to customers as well as catering for events and selling at shows and fairs.

They have built it up to a flock of 450, with their own butchery and becoming an AHDB Strategic Farm. However, this morning (Tuesday) they were heartbroken to discover they had been broken into overnight, with the thieves doing considerable damage as well.

Louise said: “They have have stolen our Can-Am Outlander red quad bike with Wydale box on the front and wooden dog box on the back and our Ifor Williams sheep trailer with decks. Both things are used every day - the quad bike especially to check the sheep.

The Ifor Williams livestock trailer stolen from Gelston overnight. There is a year long waiting list for a replacement. EMN-211123-131038001

“We have permanent fencing all around and electric gates to the yard but they have cut through the sheep fencing and driven across the field and into the yard, broken locks off sheds, damaging doors to get in.”

They also smashed motion sensor lights to avoid detection. They are unsure if any tools have been taken too.

Louise said: “We are absolutely devastated, at a very busy time of year for us we now have to try and mend all the damage and replace two of our most used pieces of equipment on the farm as soon as possible.

“We have to mend the fences, get the sheds secure and I have spent all morning getting prices on the stolen items for the police.

“There is a one-year waiting list for the livestock trailer which we use once or twice a week to transport the lambs to the butchery, so we will have to borrow one for now.

“We use the quad bike every day and will have to use the truck instead which is OK in the dry but difficult in wet weather. We will also have to pay to transport the livestick for grazing, something we would normally handle ourselves.”

It is more inconvenience with plans to attend food fairs around the country this weekend.

She had also heard of similar thefts in Long Benington and Honington in the last couple of days.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman stated: “We have taken a report of a burglary between 6.30pm on November 22 and 7am on November 23 from a farm in Gelston, Grantham.

“Offenders have gained access to the farm and broken into a shed and barn. A red Can-Am 450 Outland quad bike and an Ifor Williams livestock trailer were stolen.”