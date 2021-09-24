Lincolnshire teenager banned from driving following collision with village hall

Court news

Jessica Wilkinson, 19, of St Bedes Drive, Boston, who admitted driving with excess alcohol, expressed remorse to the court for the offence, which was described as being a ‘shocking experience’ for her.

Prosecuting, Emma Lant said Wilkinson, who had two female passengers, crashed her car into the hall at around 3am on May 30 and they were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There she gave a blood sample which showed a reading of 91 milligrammes of alcohol, the legal limit being 80.

Mitigating, Christopher Hogg said Wilkinson had been out with friends and had had a drink.

He said she regretted what had happened.

The car had been written off and it had been a ‘shocking experience for her’ and she had ‘learnt a lesson the hard way’, he said.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.