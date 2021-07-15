Lincolnshire’s PCC pledges to be a strong voice for county after election to national role

PCC Marc Jones.

PCC Marc Jones has been elected as the chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners – a key role in influencing policy and policing priorities across the country.

Mr Jones will now take on the role of representing all Police and Crime Commissioners in discussions with national organisations and Government for two years – the first time a chairman has been elected for a 24-month term.

He was elected after a vote by all 40 PCCs across England and Wales as well representatives of the Mayors’ office in London, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire and British Transport Police.

The move now puts Lincolnshire’s elected official in the heart of national discussions about community safety, funding, the justice system and policing.

“It’s a huge honour to represent police and crime commissioners up and down the country,” said Mr Jones, “I’m really excited about what can be achieved to help make residents’ lives better and our communities safer.

“I think this is also a really important step for our county. It means I can be a strong voice in expressing and explaining the challenges facing rural counties and the concerns of our residents on the national stage.

“There is much our county can be proud of in terms of its innovative spirit, partnership approach and dedication to effective solutions. It will be a privilege to be a cheerleader for those achievements.”

All PCCs and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners are members of the APCC, alongside the City of London Police Authority, the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime for the Greater London Authority, the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Jersey Police Authority.

The APCC chairman provides a face and a voice for the organisation, while respecting and acknowledging the range of PCC views.