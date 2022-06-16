Local man arrested after vandalism spree in Sleaford shopping precinct

Bristol Arcade (archive photo).

Shop windows were smashed in Bristol Arcade but officers have now made an arrest.

Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft said in a social media post that a 33 year old local male was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal damage and with an unrelated shop theft. He will appear in court next month.

Sgt Mumby-Croft went on: “I know many people now upload footage of offences onto social media seeking to identify offenders. Please however ensure if you do this, that you do so in addition to reporting the crime to Lincolnshire Police.

"We have officers on the team here who have many years experience of working in Sleaford and can work towards identifying offenders from such footage, as has been the case with this latest spate of damage.

"Knowing where these offences occur also helps us to target our patrols.”