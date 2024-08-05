Lock up your vehicles  warning after theft of items from van parked in Winthorpe

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him following the theft of items from a van in Winthorpe.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of items from a van in Winthorpe.

The incident took place in Southwell Drive on Monday, July 29, during the hours of darkness.

Items were taken during an untidy search of the van. police say.

As part of the investigation, police would like to identify the man in the picture who was caught on camera in the area at the time.

He is described as white with short mousey brown hair, wearing jeans and a grey hoodie.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area on July 29 between 11.15pm and 11.30pm who may have captured anything of note.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or feels they have any information that may assist inquiries, is asked to email PC Daniel Young at [email protected], quoting Inc 587 of 29 July in the subject line.

People parking near to Winthorpe, Southwell Drive and Church Lane are asked to be vigilant, to keep vans and cars locked and to report any suspicious activity on 101, or in an emergency 999.