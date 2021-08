Road traffic collision

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 5.16pm on Monday on the A52 near Dembleby.

A police spokesman said: “A DAF HGV flatbed loaded with hay bales left the road into a ditch.

“The driver of the HGV was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

The air ambulance was called to the scene but was not needed.