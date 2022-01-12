Louth double murder trial begins this week

Daniel Boulton

Daniel Boulton, 30, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, is accused of stabbing Bethany Vincent, 26, and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson at a house in High Holme Road, Louth, on May 31.

At a previous court hearing in September, Boulton also denied assaulting a police officer with intent to resist arrest on June 1, and a further offence of burglary at Hubbards Hills Cottage in Halfpenny Lane.

Boulton was arrested in the Hubbards Hills area on June 1, following what detectives described as: “a tragic, extraordinary, and worrying set of circumstances.”

A tribute left in memory of Bethany Vincent and Darren Henson.

The previous evening, police officers had been called to High Holme Road in Louth at 8.29pm by paramedics, where they found Ms Vincent and her son dead. Both had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that another young child was found at the home unhurt.

Boulton’s trial is due to begin on Thursday (January 13), and is expected to last between three to four weeks.