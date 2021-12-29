Louth: Driver arrested and teenagers taken to hospital after collision with school wall

This single-vehicle collision, which took place at around 1.45am this morning (Wednesday), involved a red Audi A3 crashing into a wall outside Louth Academy (formerly Cordeaux) in North Holme Road.
The arrested man remained in custody at the time of publication (1pm).
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that two teenagers were taken to hospital, but were not seriously injured.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 22 of Wednesday December 29.