Louth: Driver arrested and teenagers taken to hospital after collision with school wall

Police (stock image)

This single-vehicle collision, which took place at around 1.45am this morning (Wednesday), involved a red Audi A3 crashing into a wall outside Louth Academy (formerly Cordeaux) in North Holme Road.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrested man remained in custody at the time of publication (1pm).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said that two teenagers were taken to hospital, but were not seriously injured.