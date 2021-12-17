Louth firefighters attend chimney fire in Brackenborough Road

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

A statement from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said that the incident was reported at 3.41pm, and the fire resulted in smoke damage to the living room. There were no reported injuries.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire itself was contained to the chimney breast, and it was extinguished by the firefighters using “chimney gear and small tools”.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s statement added that the fire was caused by a “build up of soot”.