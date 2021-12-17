Louth firefighters attend chimney fire in Brackenborough Road

Firefighters from Louth Fire Station attended reports of a chimney fire at a property in Brackenborough Road this afternoon (Friday).

By James Silcocks
Friday, 17th December 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:18 pm
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

A statement from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said that the incident was reported at 3.41pm, and the fire resulted in smoke damage to the living room. There were no reported injuries.

The fire itself was contained to the chimney breast, and it was extinguished by the firefighters using “chimney gear and small tools”.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s statement added that the fire was caused by a “build up of soot”.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/home-fire-safety/chimney-safety for information of chimney safety.