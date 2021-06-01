Louth: Floral tributes left outside home as ‘double murder’ victims are named
Flowers and teddy bears have been left outside a property in Louth after a woman and her young son died from ‘multiple stab wounds’ in a suspected double murder last night (Monday).
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 4:24 pm
According to BBC News, the victims have been identified as Bethany Vincent (26) and her son Darren Henson (9), who were found dead at a property in High Holme Road. Visit our homepage for more on this story.
