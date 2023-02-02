An 83-year-old man from Louth has admitted indecently assaulting a young girl while in his 30s.

Stuart Waumsley pleaded guilty to two counts of performing a sexual act on the girl, who was between five and 10 years old.

The sexual offences happened in Louth between October 2, 1974 and October 1, 1979, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard yesterday (Wednesday).

Waumsley, of Charles Street, pleaded not guilty to two other charges of indecent assault on the same girl between the same dates, two counts of indecent assault on a girl under ten years old between February 18, 2001 and February 17, 2002, and two counts of sexual touching on a third girl under 13 between October 20, 2017 and December 1, 2020.

The defendant was committed for sentence at Lincoln Crown Court on the admitted offences on a date to be fixed.

A hearing on the denied matters will take place at the crown court on March 1.

Waumsley was granted bail with the condition not to contact the three complainants.