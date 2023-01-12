Louth man fined after assaulting police officer on his birthday

Jason Moore, of Queen Street, twice kicked a police officer in the shin after being arrested on his 52nd birthday on December 22, 2022.
The assaults happened as he was being transported in a police van, prosecutor Lottie Tyler told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 11).
“The defendant managed to get a cigarette out of his pocket. He appeared to be trying to get into his other pockets and [police] were unsure why,” she said.
The van stopped and officers opened up the back doors.
During a struggle, Moore kicked PC Tunnicliffe on the shin, tried to punch him and then attempted
to kick the officer higher on the body but again connected with his leg.
Moore pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and admitted breaching a six-month
conditional discharge imposed last August.
Dav Naghen said in mitigation that his client was in a “blind panic” after officers swarmed the back
of the van, triggering memories of Moore being attacked by a group of people four years ago.
“The officer comes away with no injury. The defendant comes away with bruising and a cut to the
head,” added Mr Naghen.
Moore was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer and £133 in costs and
victim surcharge.
No action was taken on the breach of the conditional discharge.