Louth man fined after assaulting police officer on his birthday

A Louth resident spent some of his birthday in police custody after assaulting a police officer.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Jason Moore, of Queen Street, twice kicked a police officer in the shin after being arrested on his 52nd birthday on December 22, 2022.

The assaults happened as he was being transported in a police van, prosecutor Lottie Tyler told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 11).

Advertisement

“The defendant managed to get a cigarette out of his pocket. He appeared to be trying to get into his other pockets and [police] were unsure why,” she said.

The van stopped and officers opened up the back doors.

Advertisement

During a struggle, Moore kicked PC Tunnicliffe on the shin, tried to punch him and then attempted

to kick the officer higher on the body but again connected with his leg.

Advertisement

Moore pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and admitted breaching a six-month

conditional discharge imposed last August.

Advertisement

Dav Naghen said in mitigation that his client was in a “blind panic” after officers swarmed the back

of the van, triggering memories of Moore being attacked by a group of people four years ago.

Advertisement

“The officer comes away with no injury. The defendant comes away with bruising and a cut to the

head,” added Mr Naghen.

Advertisement

Moore was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the officer and £133 in costs and

victim surcharge.

Advertisement