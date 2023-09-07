Louth man pleads guilty to four charges of controlling or coercive behaviour

A Louth man has pleaded guilty to four charges of controlling or coercive behaviour towards three women.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Kyle Coupland-Short, 28, will be sentenced later this year after his case was adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.

A hearing at Lincoln Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday) was told Coupland-Short admits four counts of controlling or coercive behaviour towards three women on various dates between 2016 and 2022.

Coupland-Short, of The Link, Louth, has also pleaded guilty to causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He has entered not guilty pleas to two other charges of rape and false imprisonment.

Gordon Aspden KC, prosecuting, asked for the case to be adjourned for sentence on a date which is suitable for all the parties.

Leanne Summers, defending Coupland-Short, told the hearing: "I have spoken to Mr Coupland-Short who informed me that he has not yet been seen by a probation officer.

"I anticipate it will therefore take several weeks for him to be seen and for the report to be written."

Coupland-Short has been remanded into custody and appeared in court via a video-link from HMP Lincoln.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case and told Coupland-Short: "I am going to adjourn your case so it can be listed before Judge House KC.