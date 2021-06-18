Louth man sentenced for stealing bank card and committing fraud

Court news

Timothy Clay, 43, of Queensway, stole the Halifax bank card, which belonged to another man, on February 4.

On the same day, Clay committed an act of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation by using the bank card without the owner’s permission intending make a gain of £96.70 for himself.

Clay indicated guilty pleas to both the theft charge and the fraud charge when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 27.