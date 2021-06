Philip Wheeler, 70, of Paddock Close, Legbourne, entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to allegations of making four ‘Category A’ indecent photographs of children between March and September 2019, and possessing two prohibited photos of children in September 2019.

The magistrates ruled the matter was not suitable to be dealt with in the magistrates court and Wheeler was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a first appearance on July 13 and he was granted unconditional bail.