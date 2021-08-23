Louth Search Dogs help save vulnerable missing man’s life

Louth Search Dogs

Lincolnshire Police called Louth Search Dogs to assist officers in locating a vulnerable missing man in his seventies.

The man was reported missing from the Boston area on August 8.

Extensive searches were carried out by out by local, specialist police officers and Louth Search Dogs over three days, and on August 11 the missing man was located by volunteer Paul Roberts and his Border Collie dog Kai.

The man was located in a field near Pinfold Lane in Fishtoft where he had collapsed.

Sergeant Sarah McNair, leading the search operation, said: “As the days passed by, we became more and more concerned for our missing man.

“It was such a relief that he was located. He was taken to hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“This was a joint agency approach and without the assistance of Louth Search and Rescue Dog Team the outcome may not have been good.

“The assistance provided by the search and rescue volunteers and their dogs is extremely valuable to us.”

Chief Superintendent Kieran English added: “Louth Search Dog volunteers often go overlooked but their assistance can make a difference between life and death.

“Credit has to be given to the volunteers for their speedy and dedicated actions which led to this man’s life being saved. We cannot thank them enough for the service they provide to us.”

Louth Search Dogs was formed by volunteers in 1997. The group of volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, all year round, to emergency services only when they are needed.

The team use their own pets which they train to ‘air scent’ using the police search systems.

Volunteer Paul Roberts said: “We were contacted about this incident and given a few areas to search. Three of us attended, and I was so pleased when Kai and I located the missing man, alive.

“We have 12 volunteers who are always happy to assist but we are always on the look out for more volunteers.”