A 35-year-old woman from Louth has been given a suspended sentence for child sex offences.

Lincoln Crown Court.

Michelle Rebecca Hogan, of Daisy Way, was yesterday (Thursday) sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to 18 months, suspended for two years, for child sex offences.

Hogan previously pleaded guilty to three charges of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Hogan was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and required to keep to sex offender notification requirements for ten years.

DC Michelle Adamson, of the Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “We hope that this demonstrates we will do all we can to investigate and bring perpetrators such as Hogan to court.

“We treat each allegation of abuse with sensitivity and diligence.

“It is really important to highlight cases such as this in order to promote the support that’s available.”

Advice is available on Lincolnshire Police’s website for parents, guardians and professionals about child abuse.

Spring Lodge is the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for Lincolnshire. They provide help for anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted or sexually abused at any point in their lives. They also have a specific section for support for under 18’s. The Spring Lodge website is available here.

The freephone NSPCC helpline 0808 800 5000 is available for anyone to report or seek advice about recent or non-recent abuse. Calls can be made anonymously.