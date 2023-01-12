Louth woman given two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for offences including theft of 12 wreaths and £150 Millets coat

A Louth woman has been handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order for a series of offences, which included the theft of 12 wreaths from a flower shop and a £150 coat from Millets.

Hayley Haywood. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

Hayley Haywood, 40, of Church Street, Louth, is said to have carried out a string of offences in the Louth area in May and December 2022 and was arrested on Friday (January 6), resulting in seven charges – one going equipped to commit theft and six of theft.

She was charged with going equipped with pliers to commit the offence of theft of a £150 coat from Millets by using them to remove clothing tags on May 27, and Actual Bodily Harm after she assaulted a staff member at Millets while committing the theft.

She was also charged with the theft of £80 worth of goods from Lincolnshire Co-Op, on Newbridge Hill, Louth, and the theft of 12 wreaths from All Occasion Florist, on Eastgate, Louth, both on December 12, 2022.

Haywood was then charged with two counts of the theft of £143.50 confectionary and Pokemon cards from Darkes Garage, on Grimsby Road, Louth, on both December 30, 2022 and December 31 2022.

She appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (January 7) and pleaded guilty to the seven offences.

Haywood was given a 20 week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and put on a drug rehabilitation order.

She was ordered to pay compensation of £80 to Lincolnshire Co-Op, £72 to All Occasions Florists, £287 to John Darkes Ltd, and £150 to Millets, and handed a two year Criminal Behaviour Order which states she is not to enter any retail premises in Louth other than Lincoln Co-Op Pharmacy in Eastgate and Aldi in Newbridge Hill.

Sergeant Kelly Palmer said after the hearing: "We want to protect our communities from all types of offending, and orders like this enable us to send a clear message.”

