Louth woman helps snare culprit after spotting her stolen items on eBay

They were then told that she gave the details to the police, who found some of the stolen items at the home of the man who had advertised them.

Bradley Cole, 24, of Top Lane, Goulceby admitted dishonestly handling stolen property when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (November 24).

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Andrew Convoy said that the victim of a burglary in Louth on the night of September 5/6, saw one of the stolen items advertised on e-bay and subsequently won the bid for it and was able to provide the police with Cole’s address.

He said a number of the stolen items were found there when they went to his address and he admitted to the police that he had believed they were stolen when he acquired them, believing he could sell them at a profit.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Cole was not involved in the burglary but he did think the items were ‘probably stolen’ but, as he was having money problems, thought he could make a profit from selling them.

Mr Brickles said that Cole now had a better job.