Mablethorpe man, 50, jailed for child sex offences
According to Lincolnshire Police, Timothy Hayes of Sutton-on-Sea, Mablethorpe, was convicted of ten offences, including six counts of rape of a child and various forms of assault against a child, when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in November.
He had pleaded guilty to his crimes when he appeared before court officials last year.
In a statement from the force, they said that on Friday (January 19), Hayes was sentenced to 13 years and four months imprisonment, placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely and was also given a Sexual Harm Protection Order indefinitely.
Detective Constable Michelle Adamson at Protecting Vulnerable People in Skegness said: “The crimes Hayes committed are both appalling and upsetting.
“They won’t be tolerated in Lincolnshire, and we will do everything in our power to bring people like Hayes to justice.
“We hope this sentence helps his victims find some sense of closure and peace.
“Great credit needs to be given to the people he hurt who showed dignified courage, bravery and patience when supporting us and other agencies.”
Lincolnshire Police are urging anyone who believes they are the victim of rape or sexual assault to report it as soon as possible so that the force can make sure that you are safe.