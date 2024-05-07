Mablethorpe man appears in court charged with attempted murder

​A Mablethorpe man who was charged with attempted murder following an incident in Alford has appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.
​ Police were called to an address on Christopher Road, Alford, just before 1am on Friday April 5.

Lincolnshire Police said a man in his 50s was seriously injured after "allegedly being attacked with a hammer and a knife".

Craig Jones, 32, of Station Road, Mablethorpe, today (Tuesday) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Wearing a grey t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, Jones spoke only to confirm his name.

No pleas were entered, and Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on May 31.

A provisional trial date was listed for September 30 at Lincoln Crown Court and is expected to last four days.

Mr Jones was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.