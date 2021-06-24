Mablethorpe man banned for 12 months after drug-driving offence

Court news

Arron Walters, 26, of Freemans Orchard, committed the offence on April 28, when he drove in Regent Road, Mablethorpe, while he had 6.5 micrograms of delta-9-

tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood in his system, exceeding the specified limit.

Having previous denied the offence, Walters changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on May 28.

The court fined him £135, and disqualified him from driving for a 12 month period.

Walters was also ordered to pay £100 in court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.