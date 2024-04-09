Mablethorpe man charged with multiple offences including assaulting an emergency worker
A Mablethorpe man has appeared in court charged with multiple offences.
According to Lincolnshire Police, Robert Burton, 34, of Kingsley Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 8).
He was charged with Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), affray, criminal damage, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and threatening a person with a blade in a private place.
The offences are alleged to have happened at a property on Chatsworth Drive in Louth on April 5.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on May 6.