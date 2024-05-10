Lincoln Crown Court.

A man who grabbed his partner by the throat after going to her Mablethorpe home was today (Friday) jailed for 15 months.

Jason Madin, 38, was arrested after lifting his partner by her ears and then briefly strangling her, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Madin had returned to his partner's property after the police were called on two earlier occasions.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, said the incidents occurred on January 28 this year after the couple began arguing over some garden decking and a summer house.

Mr Ewing said the victim called the police during the early afternoon after Madin pointed a pair of craft scissors towards her right eye.

Madin was allowed to leave the property but was seen climbing over the victim's garden fence later the same day to retrieve some garden tools.

Police were called back to the property and Madin was again asked to leave but a series of texts and phone calls were then exchanged between the couple.

Madin could be heard making insulting comments during one of the phone calls which was recorded by the victim, Mr Ewing said.

The victim became aware from another call that Madin was outside her home.

She discovered the rear window wiper of her car was missing and Madin suddenly emerged from a side road.

The victim described being suddenly lifted by her ears and grabbed around her throat for a few seconds.

"The defendant was ranting and raving at her," Mr Ewing told the court.

Police attended. Madin was arrested and later remanded into custody. During interview he denied any assaults.

Madin, of no fixed address, admitted a charge of putting a person in fear of violence by harassment on January 28 this year.

The court heard Madin was given an 18 month suspended jail sentence for an assault on the same victim in November 2021.

In an impact statement the victim said she now locked herself in her home even though she knew Madin was in prison.

Leanne Summers, mitigating for Madin, said the victim had initially wanted the relationship to resume.

"The position does now appear to have changed," Miss Summers told the court.

"Mr Madin has been free of drugs for three and half years and is confident he would be able to return to his mother's home in Chesterfield."

Miss Summers argued a suspended sentence would benefit Madin.

"He has already served the equivalent of a seven month sentence," Miss Summers added.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said the strangulation had a large impact on the victim.

"She has been left very scared that you will come for her," Judge Sjolin Knight told Madin, adding that he had been on a domestic protection order which had elapsed just before the offence.

"It may not be prolonged but the behaviour was intense," Judge Sjolin Knight added.