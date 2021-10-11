Mablethorpe teenager banned after driving under the influence of cannabis

Court news

Markie Coupland, 19, of Tuplin Road, admitted driving under the influence of drugs and without insurance when he appeared before magistrates in Boston last week.

The court was told he was stopped while driving a Ford Fiesta he was not insured to drive, at 11pm on April 3 in Sea Lane, Sandilands, and was arrested after testing positive for drugs.

A later test gave a reading of 2.5 microgrammes of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limit being two.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said Coupland, who had no previous convictions, had a ‘very low reading’ from smoking cannabis several hours before.

He said he was driving some friends home in his brother’s car as his was out of action.