Lincolnshire Crown Court.

Andrew Marvell, 57, admitted returning to the Jack Snipe pub with the weapon after being ejected earlier in the evening with his wife.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Marvell was caught on CCTV as he wrestled with the pub's manager, Carl Shaw, while holding the knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told Mr Shaw suffered a number of slash wounds including a three cms wound to his scalp, a cut to his right eyelid and a seven cms wound to his right arm.

Mr Shaw also suffered cuts to his right hand after disarming his attacker.

David Eager, prosecuting, said Marvell had been in the pub with his wife and son, and at some point his wife became involved in an argument with another woman and threw a chair.

Mr Eager said the parties were ejected from the pub but Marvell was seen speeding back into the pub in a car at around 11.15pm as Mr Shaw closed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The victim, Mr Shaw, saw he had something in his hand," Mr Eager explained, "and much of the incident was caught on CCTV.

"The defendant and the victim are out of shot, and then come into shot with Mr Shaw on top.

"The knife is then taken away."

In a victim impact statement which was read out in court Mr Shaw said he now felt wary about who he let in the pub and added he was worried about repercussions.

Mr Shaw said he also suffered flashbacks to the incident.

"I see the man getting out the car with what turned out to be a knife," Mr Shaw explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvell of Elder Close, Skegness, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding Carl Shaw with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

He also admitted a second count of having a machete style knife in the Jack Snipe pub.

Both offences occurred on 14 February this year.

Tom Heath, mitigating for Marvell, said it was his first time before the Crown Court and added he had shown great remorse.

Mr Heath said Marvell was not involved in the original incident in the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a result of drink and prescribed drugs, he was not a regular drinker."

Mr Heath said Marvell had been acting in protection of his wife who suffers from significant health difficulties.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Marvell the machete style knife was clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

"Violence in public of this kind can only be met by an immediate custodial sentence," Judge Sjolin Knight said.