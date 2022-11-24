Magistrates hear Tattershall Bridge shoplifter had 83 prior convictions

Magistrates at Boston have heard that a 40-year-old man appearing in court to answer two shoplifting charges from stores in Boston, had 83 previous convictions, 47 of them for theft.

Boston Magistrates court.

Luke Newark of Walcot Bank, Tattershall Bridge admitted stealing £40 worth of detergents from Iceland on November 6 and £200 worth of beauty products from Lloyds Pharmacy on October18.

The court heard that he told police it had been to fund his drug habit.

Advertisement

The magistrates heard that his last conviction in court had been in October, just 10 days before he stole detergents from the Iceland store.

The magistrates were told he had been struggling with addiction for years and he now had an increased

Advertisement

methadone prescription.

He was ordered to undertake 20 rehabilitation days and to pay £200 in compensation and court charges

Advertisement