Male driver, 18, dies in collision with lorry on A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln

Police

Police say the crash happened at 4.44am between the turnings for Harmston and Branston outside Highfield Farm, just south of RAF Waddington and Bracebridge Heath and involved a lorry and a black Ford Fiesta Zetec.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of emergency services, the driver of the Fiesta, an 18-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

“One male passenger sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. The second male passenger sustained injuries and was taken to hospital to be assessed. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.”

The A15 was closed shortly after 5am and remained closed for some time.

The spokesman added: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision who perhaps haven’t come forward to speak to us yet or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact the investigation team. We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist our inquiry.” There are a number of ways you can get in touch.

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 41 of August 9.