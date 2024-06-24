Man, 19, charged with attempted rape and actual bodily harm in Boston
Lincolnshire Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with attempted rape and actual bodily harm in Boston.
A force statement said: "We have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted rape and actual bodily harm (ABH).
“Keith Lindop, of Station Street, Boston was charged just after 9.30pm last night (Sunday), and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday).”
A sexual assault was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 3.20am on Saturday, June 22. The incident reportedly took place off George Street in a car park.