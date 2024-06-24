Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man with attempted rape and actual bodily harm in Boston.

A force statement said: "We have charged a 19-year-old man with attempted rape and actual bodily harm (ABH).

“Keith Lindop, of Station Street, Boston was charged just after 9.30pm last night (Sunday), and remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today (Monday).”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...