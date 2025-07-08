Man (22) arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm following incident in Boston - police appeal for information
The assault is reported to have taken place in Marsh Lane on Thursday (July 3) at about 9.30pm.
A short time ago, a spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen an altercation in this area at the time of the alleged incident.
“We are particularly keen to see any dashcam or other footage which might have captured the incident, or people in the Marsh Lane area around the time of the offence.”
The 22-year-old man has been released on police bail while the investigation continues, the force said.
Anyone who can help is asked to email PC Natalie Eyers on [email protected], quoting incident 574 of July 3.