Man, 28, wanted after violent disorder believed to be in Skegness
Lincolnsire Police are appealing for help in locating a man wanted in connection with a violent disorder in Skegness.
Thomas Gaskin, 28, is thought to be in the Skegness area.
Police say that officers are carrying out proactive searches along with other enquiries to locate him, but are now hoping that an appeal to the public could assist our efforts.
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be, is asked to get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting occurrence number 23000124231.