Man, 29, admits manslaughter of 26-year-old in Skegness

Lincolnshire Crown Court.

Scott Rowen, 29, of Glentworth Crescent, had been due to stand trial in front of a jury at Lincoln Crown Court this morning (Monday) accused of the murder of Jordan Siree.

He denied the charge of murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Siree on December 23, 2020.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, told the court that the fatal injury was inflicted by a single blow with a knife and the guilty plea to manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution.

The charge follows an incident on the evening of December 22. Mr Siree was found with serious injuries after police attended a property in Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of the following day.