A 32-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of a body near the Tesco store in Skegness.

Sadly this is the secont time this summer a body has been discovered near Tesco in Skegness.

The Force Control Room received a call at 9.49pm yesterday (Friday), and officers arrived within 10 minutes.

Sadly, the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation and at this stage are treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

The investigation continues and those in the local area can expect to see a police presence into the morning as police continue their enquiries, but there is not thought to be any wider risk to the public.

A 32-year-old man in connection with this incident and he will be questioned in due course.

If anyone has information relating to this death, or saw any suspicious activity in and around the Tesco store yesterday evening, please contact the police.

You can call 101, quoting Incident 598 of 11 August.