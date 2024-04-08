Man, 32, charged with attempted murder after alleged attack with hammer and a knife
Police were called to an address on Christopher Road just before 1am on Friday, April 5, following a report of a serious assault at the address.
It is alleged that a man inside the address had been attacked with a hammer and a knife. A man in his 50s received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Craig Jones, 32, of Station Road, Mablethorpe, has been charged with attempt murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates court on Monday 8 April.
Two women aged 29 and 47, have also been arrested in connection with this investigation, they have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Katie Moore, CID at Skegness, said: “As court proceedings are now underway, we are limited to what we can say.
"I’d like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this inquiry.”