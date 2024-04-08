Craig Jones, 32, of Station Road, Mablethorpe, has been charged with attempt murder and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates court on Monday 8 April.

Police were called to an address on Christopher Road just before 1am on Friday, April 5, following a report of a serious assault at the address.

It is alleged that a man inside the address had been attacked with a hammer and a knife. A man in his 50s received serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Two women aged 29 and 47, have also been arrested in connection with this investigation, they have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Katie Moore, CID at Skegness, said: “As court proceedings are now underway, we are limited to what we can say.